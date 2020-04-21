Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the discussions says Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has told team employees in a conference call he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic. The person confirmed Jeter’s comments to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on Monday's conference call. The person said other members of the Marlins’ executive team agreed to take pay cuts, while baseball operations personnel will continue to receive their full salaries through at least May 31. The person didn’t specify the amount of the pay cuts.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette. A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made its plans public. The person said Fournette could get moved before or during the draft, which begins Thursday. ESPN first reported Jacksonville’s desire to part with the former LSU star. If Fournette gets traded, he would be the fifth starter Jacksonville has dumped in the last six weeks.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue goaded minority owner Tony Khan into a Twitter exchange in hopes of escalating his public trade demand. It may have backfired. Khan is the team’s senior vice president of football administration and technology and the son of majority owner Shad Khan. He eventually told Ngakoue to “show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price.” Ngakoue called Khan spoiled and used a clown emoji in one tweet. Khan responded with “tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that."
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas and Florida appear to be ready to allow NASCAR races to resume without fans. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says NASCAR is working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan. Track president Eddie Gossage says he's already working on a specific date. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken to NASCAR executive Lesa France Kennedy. That means the possible availability of the Homestead-Miami Speedway track and Daytona International Speedway. Marcus Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports that owns Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Texas track. Smith says he’s eager to work with North Carolina to run the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars waived oft-injured receiver Marqise Lee to create nearly $5 million in salary cap space. The move had been expected for weeks. The Jaguars were waiting for Lee to get fully healthy before letting him go. The 28-year-old Lee had been due to make $6.25 million this season and would have counted $8.75 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. That’s a huge payout for a 28-year-old wideout who has three receptions for 18 yards the last two years combined. The team also waived running back Taj McGowan.
UNDATED (AP) — Tim Finchem has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. He expanded the PGA Tour's footprint around the world and prize money more than tripled during his 22 years as commissioner. Finchem was elected through the contributor's category. He's the tenth administrator to go into the Florida-based Hall of Fame. And it's only fitting Finchem is part of the 2021 class of inductees that includes Tiger Woods. He seized on Woods' popularity by negotiating TV contracts and creating the World Golf Championships series. Finchem also launched The First Tee youth program.