Makeup artist shares ‘quarantine routine’ to help you look great

Many beauty routines have gotten lax for people in self-isolation, as video calls become our only face-to-face interaction with people.
Makeup artist Heather Baker shared her tips for a quick "quarantine routine," suggesting a few simple steps that can offer a mental and emotional boost.
"There’s nothing wrong with wanting to put makeup on or take care of yourself," Baker said.
ADVICE FROM MAKEUP ARTIST:
Starting with a couple of simple products, like mascara to make your eyes pop, can make things look more polished on your next video call.
"It doesn’t have to be a million steps. It doesn’t have to be a million products. It can literally be three to five simple products in your makeup bag that you can grab and then you’re just ready to go for whoever you see, whether that be your children, your husband, your partner, your neighbor across the lawn," Baker said.
Baker suggested it’s also helpful to use the time in self-isolation to clean makeup brushes and a makeup bag.
Baker uses one part anti-bacterial hand soap or baby shampoo to two parts warm water in a cup. She swishes the brushes around then works them individually until the water runs clean under the faucet. Then dry them sideways with the bristles hanging off a ledge of a countertop.
"I tell my clients, usually at least once a month to do that. And once you are all done with that and you lay them out on your counter to dry, you can spray a little bit of rubbing alcohol or witch hazel on them for an extra added cleaning agent," Baker said.
As a small business owner who often does wedding parties at three or four weddings a weekend, Baker has been getting creative.
The makeup artist is leading virtual makeup lessons through Zoom, consulting with clients on video, and even helping brides to learn how to do their own makeup if they’re set on doing a wedding with a small group at home.
"I’ve been trying to learn, okay, what does this look like? How can I keep my business going, my reputation, everything like that, going strong even when everything else is trying to get me to be still and not work?" Baker said.
