New idea to shut down Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach at night

Should busy Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach close at night to drivers to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus?
That's the idea Mayor Shelly Petrolia is throwing around on social media.
Petrolia recently asked her Facebook followers if they would support the nightly closure of Atlantic Avenue for roughly eight blocks between S. Swinton Avenue and Federal Highway.
In the April 17 post, Petrolia wrote:
Petrolia's post received more than 160 comments, a mix of people both for and against the idea.
“These guys are in a real hardship situation, and whatever we can do to help is what we need to do,” Petrolia told FOX 29 on Tuesday, referring to restaurants and small business who are suffering because of closures from COVID-19.
At this point, no formal proposal to close Atlantic Avenue has been made for Delray Beach City Council to vote on. It's simply just an idea for thought.
"We are going to be, first and foremost, concerned about crowds coming downtown too soon. So we may end up softly. Like, if you don't have a reservation, you're not able to be down there," Petrolia said.
The mayor added that safety is of utmost importance, and a variety of factors need to be considered before Atlantic Avenue would be closed to drivers.
"How is it going to affect the safety of our town? How does the traffic flow as a result of this? So all those things have to be taken into perspective," Petrolia said.
An emergency order is currently in effect in Delray Beach until May 1 which requires "all visitors and residents to wear masks when inside grocery stores, convenience stores, retail establishments, pharmacies, retail food facilities, or restaurants, and while performing construction or delivery activities."
The masks can take any form, as long as they cover your nose and mouth.
In addition, "employees of grocery stores, convenience stores, retail establishments, pharmacies, retail food facilities, and restaurants shall wear a mask at all times while inside the facility, and all establishments will require that customers wear masks while inside."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Delray Beach.
