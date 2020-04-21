Reunited: Gronkowski, Brady teammates again

That didn't last long.
Rob Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season, has decided to come out of retirement to join his former teammate in Tampa.
Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that the New England Patriots have agreed to trade the 30-year-old tight end to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Patriots will receive a fourth-round draft pick, while the Buccaneers will also receive a seventh-round pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gronkowski and Brady were teammates in New England from 2010-18, winning three Super Bowls together.
Although Gronkowski retired in March 2019 after a nine-year career, the Patriots still hold the rights to the five-time Pro Bowl player.
The deal is pending a physical.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
