South Florida small businesses voice loan frustrations

Small business owners across the state are frustrated after learning big corporations received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program instead of small businesses.
A downtown West Palm Beach business known for its crowds and nightlife is currently at a standstill.
Cleve Mash, the owner of The Pawn Shop nightclub, says he hasn't received any help from the state or federal government.
“My belief is the banks were basically holding onto these loans and using that time to kind of strategically figure out how they best can incorporate, take care of, the right customers and generate more proceeds,” said Mash.
Miami small business owner Michael Dolatowski runs a design building company. He says had to lay off his staff of eight people and has seen no money after applying for the payment protection program. But has learned of big corporations like Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse receiving funds.
"The banks took care of their biggest clients. It’s very much what it seems like,” said Dolatowski.
Mash and Dolatowski are two of nearly 38,000 small business owners in Florida who also applied for the Florida small business emergency bridge loan.
Gov. Ron DeSantis allocated $50 million for the program but only 1,000 businesses received funds.
“The wealth is not shared, in my opinion, the way it could have been in order to help more than 1,000 businesses across the state. One-thousand businesses across the state is a drop in the bucket, and the more we could have increased the spread that’s what brings our economy back,” said State Sen. Audrey Gibson of Florida's 6th District.
“We have, I want to say, 40 employees. We are completely shut down. We don’t have food. No one is even discussing what’s going to happen to bars and nightclubs,” said Mash.
