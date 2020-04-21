Where to find companies that are hiring now

In mid-March, CareerSource Research Coast closed offices in Stuart and Port Saint Lucie amid COVID-19. They’ve still been doing a lot of work to help the unemployed or laid off and they’ve launched new online tools to get people back to work.
There’s a construction boom noticeably happening in Stuart.
”Everything’s ahead of schedule,” said James Mitchell, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union construction project manager.
Builders are set to complete a new MIDFLORIDA Credit Union at the intersection of Kanner Highway and Monterey Road on Oct. 1.
Hooks Construction Co. is looking to hire more roofers, pavers and painters, daily.
”Between six to seven employees for each trade,” said Carlos Sanchez, Hooks Construction co. superintendent. “So far, we’ve been lucky.”
”Construction and skilled trade seems to be moving along because social distancing really doesn’t seem to really be affecting them,” said Brian Bauer, CareerSource Research Coast President and CEO. “Homes are still being built. People are still buying property.”
After Bauer’s offices closed their doors, his workforce development board contacted employers and Chamber of Commerce offices throughout Martin, Saint Lucie and Indian River Counties.
”We tried to do 500 employers in five days,” he said. “Through crisis comes opportunity.”
Through a Virtual Services center, Bauer’s team now provides daily updates on jobs immediately available; Pepsi Co., Comcast and Treasure Coast Builders Association to name a few.
There’s even a section called Hot Jobs. These careers ranging from tech to culinary, machinery and family services. Job seekers can also take advantage of free virtual workshops.
“We have virtual workshops that you can sign up for that can help you prepare so you’re proactive so that while you’re starting to look or as you’re getting ready to get back to work - you’ve got that brushed up resume. you’ve got polished interview techniques,” Bauer added.
Virtual workshops are offered daily. CareerSource Research Coast also offers a new online chat feature that’s monitored 24/7.
