Boca Raton donates $10,000 to help feed hospitality workers

Boca Raton is stepping up to help a non-profit organization continue providing food for laid off and struggling hospitality workers.
Officials said the city approved $10,000 to donate to Hospitality Helping Hands, or H3.
The organization said it's served more than 27,000 meals since March 21 to hospitality workers who've lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
H3 currently serves meals every day to hospitality workers from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Howley's Restaurant, located at 4700 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach, as well as Hullabaloo, located at 517 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach.
In addition, thanks to $100,000 in donations from the community, the non-profit opened two more feeding stations at Dubliner and Kapow Noodle Bar in Mizner Park in Boca Raton. Those restaurants serve hospitality workers daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A grocery pick-up location at 3950 Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
H3 wants to continue providing free meals for as long as needed, but to do that, it needs financial and bulk food donations from the public.
To donate to Hospitality Helping Hands, click here.
