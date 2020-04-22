Coronavirus changing how funerals held and families grieve

During this time of social distancing, funerals and grieving for loved ones have become incredibly difficult.
Because of the coronavirus, families are no longer allowed together in large groups to honor their loved one.
Currently, only 10 people are allowed at funeral homes and the rest of the family must watch the service virtually.
On Wednesday, WPTV reporter Ryan Hughes spoke with a man whose father retired at beginning of March and passed away only weeks later. The man says his dad had so many plans that were all wiped away by the coronavirus.
According to the National Funeral Directors Association website, on March 11 the agency released specific information about funeral and visitation services to help funeral directors safely care for people who have died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
At funeral homes, bodies can be transferred and embalmed using proper personal protective gear. Also, the deceased person can be buried or cremated but state and local requirements may vary.
