Florida Oceanographic Society celebrating Earth Day at home

Today is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and this year's celebrations are a bit different due to the pandemic.
At the Florida Oceanographic Society in Stuart, visitors haven’t been able to walk the grounds and see the marine life for weeks.
Executive Director Mark Perry says while protecting the environment is a global issue, people should take into account their own individual footprints while quarantining at home, “Simple things like using less plastic bags, recycle more. Obviously people aren’t driving their cars as much so that’s a good thing already.”
The center has put a few "at-home" challenges on its Facebook page.
In the meantime, the center has continued to do a lot of their environmental work, like growing seagrass and planting it along the shoreline of the Indian River Lagoon.
