Jupiter Medical Center workers honored with breakfast, parade

Hospital workers at Jupiter Medical Center were surprised Tuesday morning to the sound of sirens and the smell of pastries.
First responders, including Tequesta Fire-Rescue and police officers from Juno Beach, Jupiter, Jupiter Inlet Colony and Tequesta, treated medical staff to a breakfast of hundreds of doughnuts and coffee.
Following the gifting of pastries, first responders paraded the campus of the hospital with sirens roaring.
It was a celebration of support to the invaluable hospital workers on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.
