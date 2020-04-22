Jupiter Medical Center workers honored with breakfast, parade

April 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 3:49 PM

Hospital workers at Jupiter Medical Center were surprised Tuesday morning to the sound of sirens and the smell of pastries.

First responders, including Tequesta Fire-Rescue and police officers from Juno Beach, Jupiter, Jupiter Inlet Colony and Tequesta, treated medical staff to a breakfast of hundreds of doughnuts and coffee.

Following the gifting of pastries, first responders paraded the campus of the hospital with sirens roaring.

It was a celebration of support to the invaluable hospital workers on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.

