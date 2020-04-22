NextEra Energy Partners: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 22, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 8:13 AM

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $220 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.39.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $212 million in the period.

NextEra Energy Partners shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

