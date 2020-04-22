Rep. Lois Frankel to address unemployment benefits

Unemployment benefits for Floridians will take center stage on Wednesday during a news conference in West Palm Beach.
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel is scheduled to address the public at 1 p.m.
According to her office, Frankel will highlight the benefits available for jobless Floridians and "continue urging the state to take action to ensure everyone who has been laid off, furloughed, or lost hours due to the [coronavirus] pandemic can easily and quickly access the benefits they are entitled to."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound | We're Open South Florida
Florida has paid out only about 6.2 percent of the 1.5 million unemployment claims submitted since March 15, according to the state's Department of Economic Opportunity.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said the DEO has added staff and upgraded computer servers to process those claims faster.
"We're definitely in a better spot than we were," DeSantis said on Tuesday in Tallahassee.
Last week, the governor said he suspended a requirement that had forced jobless Floridians to recertify every two weeks that they were still unemployed.
The recertification process was putting Florida's mobile-friendly Pega website under too much pressure, DeSantis said.
"From what the technicians told me, that will relieve some stress on the system," DeSantis said in Tallahassee on April 16. "This will hopefully free up some space to move some more claims through."
To learn more about unemployment benefits in Florida, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020