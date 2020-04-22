St. Lucie West Centennial High School student to be discharged from hospital after battle with COVID-19

A 19-year-old St. Lucie West Centennial High School student who has been hospitalized battling complications from the coronavirus will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, according to a teacher's post on the Student Perk Facebook page .
"Jose is being DISCHARGED tomorrow!!!!! This is nothing short of miraculous. He called me, and you would never know what this sweet boy has been through by the sound of his voice. His case worker is wanting his family and loved ones to meet him at the doors of Lawnwood Medical Hospital as he leaves to go HOME. So if that is you, I will see you near the doors tomorrow at 11. It’s hard to verbalize the joy that I feel after such a battle. There is power in 🙏🏻!","said the post.
On April 13, Jose's mother, Rosy, told WPTV Reporter Jon Shaiman that her son had been transferred from the Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie to Lawnwood Medical Center Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he was placed on a ventilator.
Rosy said her son, and the mother of a woman who lives with them in Port St. Lucie, were all diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Rosy was also hospitalized and she is now recovering at home.
Jose has been one of a number of special needs students in St. Lucie County taking part in the Student Perks job training program.
“To know him is to love Jose. He’s very, very sweet,” said Rosy.
