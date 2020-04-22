St. Lucie West Centennial High School student to be discharged from hospital after battle with COVID-19

"Jose is being DISCHARGED tomorrow!!!!! This is nothing short of miraculous. He called me, and you would never know what this sweet boy has been through by the sound of his voice. His case worker is wanting his family and loved ones to meet him at the doors of Lawnwood Medical Hospital as he leaves to go HOME. So if that is you, I will see you near the doors tomorrow at 11. It’s hard to verbalize the joy that I feel after such a battle. There is power in 🙏🏻!","said the post.