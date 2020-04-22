Walgreens employees test positive for COVID-19 at Jupiter facility

Walgreens said they had to temporarily close a distribution center near Jupiter overnight for cleaning after some of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
The company said out of an abundance of caution, they took action and temporarily closed the distribution center Tuesday night for cleaning and expect to reopen later Wednesday.
Walgreens spokeswoman Alexandra Brown said when the company is notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, they "take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories."
Brown did not specify how many employees at the distribution center, located at 15998 Walgreens Dr., tested positive for the virus.
Last week, a Walgreens employee, who works at a store near Loxahatchee Groves, had a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
