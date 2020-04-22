5 worst first-round NFL Draft picks in Dolphins history

The Miami product seemed like a natural choice for the Dolphins, but his first stint with the team lasted all but a game. Hill missed four weeks of training camp in a contract dispute before signing with the team in August 1991. The rookie from the University of Miami caught six passes for 70 yards and no touchdowns in three preseason games and was traded to the Cardinals two days after a 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the regular-season opener. "It's evident Randal is not ready to play," then-head coach Don Shula said. "He really hasn't had a chance to pick up our system and be ready to play the way I had hoped." Hill returned to the Dolphins for the 1995 and 1996 seasons, catching just 33 passes for 669 yards and four touchdowns.