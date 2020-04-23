Breast, ovarian cancer screenings still available during pandemic

While people try to follow social distancing guidelines and stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, it is not the time to put off certain tests if you suspect you have breast or cervical cancer.
Promise Fund of Florida is still following its original mission but being innovative in its abilities to help women access the care and testing they need.
Lisa Hartstein is the Director of Programs for the Promise Fund of Florida. She said the Palm Beach County-based organization is still able to offer breast and cervical cancer patient navigation services despite the pandemic.
Hartstein added that patient navigators will drive patients themselves if necessary to appointments, and help consult with them by phone from the parking lot if it’s not possible for the navigator to enter a building.
"Cancer can’t wait. And so when we find anything that’s abnormal in our bodies, it’s very important to seek those health care resources immediately," said Hartstein. "Because the earlier you find something, find something that’s wrong with you, then it’s more treatable, you have options."
If a woman doesn’t have a doctor or has lost her health insurance, the patient navigators are advocates who work with Promise Fund of Florida.
The navigators are currently available are at three local organizations: FoundCare, MorseLife, and the Marie Louise Cancer Foundation.
"They either help you obtain a screening, a screening mammogram wish you may never have had because you didn’t have the money to get one," said Hartstein. "They explain the process every step of the way, whether it’s a diagnostic. And then if you have cancer, if you don’t have transportation the navigator will help arrange that or even take you yourself."
While in lump in a breast or discharge from a nipple may signal an issue with breast health, changes with menstrual cycles, bleeding post-menopause, and pain are some of the signs of cervical cancer. A woman should not ignore abnormalities in her health.
"Any kind of symptom that’s not normal for you, you need to immediately get in touch with a doctor," said Hartstein. "Now, if you don’t have a doctor, that’s where the Promise Fund, if you don’t have a medical home, that’s where the service we provide. That’s where the Promise Fund as navigators in our community that a woman can call if she doesn’t have health insurance."
The Promise Fund of Florida was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who founded the largest breast cancer organization in the United States.
With the Promise Fund, Brinker is focused entirely on Palm Beach County.
