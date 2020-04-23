Coronavirus, hurricane season spurs insurance industry growth

The combination of the coronavirus pandemic and an approaching hurricane season is raising questions. It's also increased demand, particularly for those in the insurance industry. Now one company is working to double its workforce immediately in Boca Raton.
Jaime Morales, 44, admits he spent a lot of time in front of the computer since leaving his job two months ago.
"There's jobs. You just have to look for them. You really got to get out there and do the search," Morales said. "Don't get complacent."
As of last week, he's getting paid as a licensed sales agent for Nsure.com, headquartered in Boca Raton.
"Nsure.com is America's first digital independent insurance agency," Sandra Alincy, Nsure.com human resources and marketing manager, said. "Online is where it's going to be. It's already started."
The company claims the pandemic and unpredictable hurricane season has increased the demand for instant compare service though data mining.
"Forty different carriers in Florida alone," Adrian Dzielnicki, Nsure.com chief operations officer and co-founder, said. "Our customers are looking for savings. So, definitely our technology helps them save money in these tough times."
"It takes up to 90-seconds to get the best quote for the customer," added Wojtek Gudaszewski, Nsure.com CEO and founder. "We want to be the Amazon of insurance."
The company said it's empowering customers and jobseekers like Morales at the same time.
"I want to be part of something that's changing the market," he said.
Nsure.com plans to add 40 additional licensed agents and customer sales representatives to its Boca Raton headquarters within the next four months. There's 12 positions that need filled immediately. To learn more, click here.
The company also plans to expand to California and Texas.
