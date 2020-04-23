Detectives investigating after body found in St. Lucie County

SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTS DEATH INVESTIGATION Detectives are on scene in the 900 block of Fra Mar Place in southern Fort Pierce where a dead body was found shortly before 2 p.m. Investigators are currently canvassing the area and following up on leads. Anyone who may have information regarding the last 24 hours in this area are asked to call detectives at (772) 462-3230. This is an active investigation and therefore no additional information will be released.