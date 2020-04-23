Detectives investigating after body found in St. Lucie County

Detectives investigating after body found in St. Lucie County
April 23, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 9:01 PM

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a body was found in Fort Pierce Thursday afternoon.

The body was found shortly before 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Fra Mar Place in Southern Fort Pierce.

Investigators are currently canvassing the area and following up on leads.

The investigation is active and no more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the last 24 hours in this area is asked to call detectives at 772-462-3230.

St, Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara posted the video bellow on the department's Facebook page .

Investigation in the 900 block of Fra Mar Terrace

SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTS DEATH INVESTIGATION Detectives are on scene in the 900 block of Fra Mar Place in southern Fort Pierce where a dead body was found shortly before 2 p.m. Investigators are currently canvassing the area and following up on leads. Anyone who may have information regarding the last 24 hours in this area are asked to call detectives at (772) 462-3230. This is an active investigation and therefore no additional information will be released.

Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020