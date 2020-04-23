Detectives investigating after body found in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a body was found in Fort Pierce Thursday afternoon.
The body was found shortly before 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Fra Mar Place in Southern Fort Pierce.
Investigators are currently canvassing the area and following up on leads.
The investigation is active and no more information was immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding the last 24 hours in this area is asked to call detectives at 772-462-3230.
St, Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara posted the video bellow on the department's Facebook page .
