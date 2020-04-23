Dolphins pick QB Tua Tagovailoa with fifth pick in draft

Tua Tagovailoa is going to the Miami Dolphins.
Miami selected the former Alabama quarterback with the first of the team's three first-round NFL Draft picks Thursday night.
Tagovailoa, who was the second quarterback chosen behind former LSU and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow , threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions in his college career. But he suffered a season-ending injury in November that likely derailed his chances of being the No. 1 overall pick.
The 22-year-old led the Crimson Tide to a national championship as a freshman after replacing Jalen Hurts in the second half of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship and helped them reach the title game against Clemson as a sophomore.
Tagovailoa's arrival likely makes last year's starters, Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick, expendable.
The Dolphins have had 21 different starting quarterbacks since Dan Marino retired after the 1999 season.
Rosen was a first-round pick of Arizona in 2018, but he was traded to Miami last April after the Cardinals drafted former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray first overall.
Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins in March 2019 and started 13 games last season.
The Dolphins, who have the most picks in this year's draft, also selected USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson at No. 18.
Scripps Only Content 2020