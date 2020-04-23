Florida 4th highest in jobless claims for week ending April 11

New job numbers were released Thursday and, as expected, they aren’t pretty.
The federal government said more than 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing five-week total to 26 million , and a five-week total to 26 million.
According new numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor , Florida had the fourth highest amount of jobless claims (10,534) filed during the week ending April 11. Only Colorado (58,246), New York (50,250) and Missouri (10,668) had a higher amount of claims in that time period.
The federal agency cited Florida's layoffs are mostly in the fields of construction, manufacturing, retail trade, wholesale trade, accommodation and food services, and health care and social assistance industries.
As of Wednesday, more than 1.7 million employment claims have been filed by Florida workers since March 15, according to the state's Department of Economic Opportunity.
The state now says they have paid 116,830 of unemployed workers, which is 17 percent of the claims submitted. This is an improvement from Monday when only 6.2 percent of jobless employees had received their checks.
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis put Palm Beach County resident Jonathan Satter in charge of fixing the state's beleaguered employment system.
Satter spoke with WPTV this week an outlined a four-prong approach to helping pay employed Florida workers.
The shutdown across the country because the coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the economy with about 26 million people seeking aid in about five weeks.
