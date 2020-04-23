Herc Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) _ Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.
The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $436.2 million in the period.
Herc Holdings shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 54% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRI