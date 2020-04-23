Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.