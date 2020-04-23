Martin County couple donate $2,400 stimulus checks

A Martin County nonprofit that helps those in need received a sizeable on Thursday.
Local residents John and Bernice Maurer donated their $2,400 stimulus checks to Elev8Hope located near Stuart.
“There are a lot of people in our community that need help," said Bernice Maurer.
"Weeks ago, when they made the plan to give $1,200 to just about everybody, and at that time I said, 'That’s stupid. We don’t need that money.' So, when it showed up, I said, 'How stupid? We don’t need that money.' So now we’re going to give it away,” said John Maurer.
The couple hopes others will be inspired by the donation and follow in their footsteps to help people in need.
Elev8Hope has a mission to "provide support and hope to struggling families with children."
