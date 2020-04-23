Palm Beach County group doing virtual mental health therapy

A Palm Beach County non-profit organization is helping some of the most vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis by offering virtual behavioral health services.
The case workers at Community Partners of South Florida are used to be out in the community. But like everyone else, they've had to change their operations once the virus spread.
"We’ve been working with remotely since March 18, and that’s completing all services with families and youth, connecting with them for over a month now," said Jaime-Lee Brown with Community Partners of South Florida.
Brown said they are able to address community services including mental health and home ownership. She said using laptops, cellphones, and other technology has left open a virtual lifeline for many of their clients. On average, they see around 650 people a week for mental health services.
"We have folks in substance abuse recovery, and then we have children that were seeking services in class during the school day. We’ve been able to continue those services via Zoom or telehealth," said Brown.
Brown said they are even creating virtual art and play therapy opportunities for children and a number of workshops for adults.
"We’re definitely having home buyer workshops, budgeting workshops, food insecurity workshops, our bridges locations is working with families on how to access the virtual learning," said Brown.
All while accepting new clients to give them hope during these tough times.
For more information about Community Partners of South Florida, click here.
