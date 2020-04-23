Watsco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) _ Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $30.5 million.
The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share.
The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.
Watsco shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 4% in the last 12 months.
