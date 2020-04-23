Your cat, dog could win you $350 in prizes

Time is running out for pet parents to show off their children for a chance to become the new face of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.
Get out your phones and showcase how fun, funny and fabulous your shelter pet is as part of Peggy Adams' "Show-Off Your Shelter Pet Contest."
The West Palm Beach-based animal rescue group is looking for photos and video clips that show off the unforgettable personality of your dog or cat. Sorry, chameleon owners.
Winning submissions will have your pet kiddos featured in the shelter's next adoption advertising campaign. But that's not all for the winners.
If you look behind doghouse No. 1, you will find prizes for your pet that will make everyone's ears stand up. That includes $350 worth of goodies that go beyond the average squeaker toy and cat nip.
The deadline for submissions is April 30, so send in those fun and crazy moments that will make us all laugh. Click here to enter the contest.
