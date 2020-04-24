Barry University expedites graduation for nurse anesthesiologist students

Reinforcements are about to be deployed to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as 59 nurse anesthesiologists from Barry University are set to graduate Saturday.
This will be the second College of Nursing and Health Sciences program that has expedited graduation.
The goal is to get fresh, well-educated healthcare professionals into the workforce in the fight against the coronavirus.
Early graduation already came for 17 cardiovascular perfusionists on April 11, some already on the front lines.
Nurse anesthesiologists are vital health-care workers, possessing skills to manage intensive care units and coronavirus patients in respiratory distress.
The university plans to honor these graduates with a virtual ceremony via Facebook Live, concluding with a toast to the nation's newest health-care workers.
When the situation allows, the school plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for all programs.
