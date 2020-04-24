Beaches in Indian River County to reopen Tuesday, April 28 for limited activities

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — In just a few days, Indian River County beaches will reopen to the public for limited activities.
According to a county spokesperson, beaches in Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Golden Sands, Wabasso, Tracking Station, and Round Island will reopen on Tuesday, April 28 for "essential activities."
Those activities include running, walking, swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, and kayaking.
However, blankets, chairs, coolers, beach umbrellas, and tents will not be allowed on Indian River County beaches until further notice.
"When visiting the beach to participate in those permitted activities listed above, please remember to abide by social distancing guidelines, stay six feet away from non-family members, and do not congregate in large groups consisting of more than ten people," said Brian Sullivan, the Legislative Affairs and Communications Manager for Indian River County in a written statement.
Starting on Tuesday, the beaches, which have been closed since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be open to the public from sunrise to sunset.
County operated beaches in Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties remain closed.
