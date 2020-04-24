Delray Beach company offers online wellness workshops

A Delray Beach business owner is dedicated to helping people improve their health and wellness during this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jessica Pfeffer launched her new business is November.
"I was basically like, taking all the freelance people that are in the health and wellness industry, and helping them one, create their own events, but two, just supporting them in any way they need to be supported," said Pfeffer.
It’s called Real Connections SOFLA, a business model that originally started as in-person, in-depth workshops into the world of wellness.
"It was definitely all in person, so it was events at the Aloft Delray Beach, that is where I was having my day retreats," said Pfeffer.
After just a few months of retreats, COVID-19 caused Pfeffer’s business to come to a complete standstill. Then a new idea was born.
"I transferred the same mission and the same objective, but now it’s an online subscription," Pfeffer.
From cooking to yoga and art.
"You get all of these workshops that would have been done in-person," said Pfeffer.
Registration starts at $20 dollars a month for the month of May. Pfeffer said she is even working on kids camp version to help parents this summer.
"I’m hoping to get more subscribers and allow it to build," said Pfeffer.
For more information about Real Connections SOFLA, click here.
