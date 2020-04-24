Fatal shooting in Palm Springs

Palm Springs police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning.
According to the police department, officers responded to the 400 block of Springdale Circle around 8:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired and found an injured female.
Paramedics took the victim to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. The age and identity of the female have not been released.
Police said the victim may have known the person who shot her, and there doesn't appear to be any threat to the community.
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and, at this point, is not in custody.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Jan Hansen at 561-304-4822.
