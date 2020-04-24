Former Delray fire chief paid $131K after resigning

"Had Mr. de Jesus remained on paid administrative leave for the 180 days afforded to him pursuant to his contract, he would have been entitled to remain on the city’s health plan, the contribution of 9.5% of his salary into his deferred compensation plan, a $2,000 housing allowance per month, use of a city vehicle with gas, and he would have continued to accrue paid sick and vacation leave. His negotiated departure therefore passed on a savings to the taxpayer as costs associated with these benefits were not incurred," a city official wrote in an email.