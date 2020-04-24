Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick in the NFL draft. The Bucs trading up one spot to No. 13 in the selection order to ensure they secured more protection for recently acquired quarterback Tom Brady. Upgrading the offensive line was the team’s top priority after signing the 42-year-old Brady in free agency. Wirfs said Thursday night. that he is looking forward to joining Brady. He said Brady has “been in the league almost as long as I’ve been alive. It’s pretty cool to be able to protect him.”
UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars used the first round of the NFL draft to land replacements for two of their best _ and most disgruntled _ defenders. The Jaguars chose speedy Florida cornerback CJ Henderson with the ninth pick and versatile LSU pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson with the 20th selection. Henderson is expected to fill a void created when the Jaguars traded Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams last October. Chaisson should allow Jacksonville to trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Henderson and Chaisson make it four consecutive years that Jacksonville used its top two picks on players from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have decided to gamble on Tua Tagovailoa’s durability and made the Alabama quarterback the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft. The Dolphins hope Tagovailoa can become a franchise quarterback and the centerpiece of their rebuilding effort that began a year ago. The Dolphins added some potential protection for Tagovailoa with the 18th overall pick, selecting 322-pound left tackle Austin Jackson of Southern California. Miami also had the 30th overall pick and took Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the son of two Nigerian Olympic track athletes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina says he is still evaluating a request from NASCAR to allow the series to resume racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Governor Roy Cooper has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 8. But he says he has been in contact with NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports about holding the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 as scheduled. Cooper also says teams can go back to work at their shops to prepare for races in other states. Both Florida and Texas have said NASCAR can race in those states without fans.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rob Gronkowski planted the seed for a NFL comeback when he played catch with Tom Brady two months ago and told the quarterback he was getting an itch to play again if the right opportunity presented itself. Brady subsequently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are now reuniting the six-time Super Bowl champion with his favorite target. Gronkowski said he took a year off to allow his body to heal and said the fire to play is burning again.