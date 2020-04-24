JFK Medical Center receives surprise supplements

Amid the darkness of the coronavirus front line, a ray of light stands out at JFK Medical Center.
Garden of Life, a Palm Beach Garden nutrition company, donated healthy supplements to the critical care and emergency teams at the hospital.
Each member of the staff received organic protein bars and organic protein packets for shakes with the hope of keeping them healthy.
During a time when immunity is so important, the words "Empowering Extraordinary Health" has never meant so much.
JFK Medical Center is very grateful for the outpouring of support from the community as its emergency staff pours so much effort into fighting the battle against the coronavirus.
