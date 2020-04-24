Florida’s CONNECT system offline until Monday

The number of unemployed claims filed by Florida workers continues to rise, and the state's CONNECT system was offline Friday.
Visitors to the website were greeted with a message that said "CONNECT is currently processing payments. We apologize for the inconvenience. CONNECT will be available at 8 a.m Monday, April 27."
The site then directs users to a page if they need to file a new application for reemployment assistance.
As of Friday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's website said 1.8 million claims after been submitted since March 15. On Monday, that figure was 1.5 million.
However, the state says that claim number may be a result of workers filing multiple times.
The state said they have now paid 153,788 of the claims submitted, which is 21.9 percent of the total that have been filed.
A report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, said Florida had the fourth highest amount of jobless claims during the week ending April 11.
The fields of construction, manufacturing, retail trade, wholesale trade, accommodation and food services, and health care and social assistance industries have been hit the hardest in Florida, according to the federal agency.
Despite the state working to improve Florida's online unemployment system, residents are still venting their frustrations saying they can't access the site.
Scripps Only Content 2020