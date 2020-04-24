Police surround Jupiter Heights home for barricaded person, domestic incident

JUPITER, Fla. — Police have surrounded a Jupiter Heights home where a person has been barricaded for at least 12 hours following a domestic incident, authorities say.
The Jupiter Police Department said officers responded to a domestic call in the 6100 block of Hollywood Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, which then turned into a barricade situation.
The police department said officers are currently in contact with the individual inside the home, trying to end the situation.
It's unclear if that person is armed or if anyone is hurt.
Exclusive video from Chopper 5 showed officers with rifles and body armor surrounding the home.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.