Riviera Beach giving away free masks to residents

Support is coming to Riviera Beach residents in the form of complimentary surgical masks.
The city is giving away free masks for residents Sunday.
Residents can pick up their masks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations -- Cunningham Park and Dan Calloway-Tate Recreation Center.
Proof of residency will be required. Each resident will be given five masks, but supplies are limited.
A number of safety restrictions will be in place due to social distancing.
Distribution locations are asking all residents to remain in their vehicle and to place their proof of residency on the dashboard while awaiting further instruction.
