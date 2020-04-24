West Palm Beach to give coronavirus update

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
West Palm Beach leaders will provide an update on Friday morning about their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound | We're Open South Florida
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are at least 475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Palm Beach.
For the latest information about the city's response to the coronavirus, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020