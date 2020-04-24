Young Jupiter designer set to appear on ‘Little Big Shots’

A Jupiter sixth-grade student, who attends the Bak Middle School of the Arts, will be in the national spotlight this Sunday on NBC's "Little Big Shots."
Graham Gilbert has his eye on design and is captivating some of the industry’s most well-known interior decorators.
He has also made a splash on Instagram with his chats with designers at the Kips Bay Show House in Palm Beach.
Graham has already been featured in House Beautiful and Architectural Digest.
"Little Big Shots," hosted by actress Melissa McCarthy, celebrates a new generation of remarkable young people. This season features some of the most inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe.
Every week, extraordinary children wow viewers as they take us into their world, share their remarkable stories and show us the incredible talents that set them apart.
"Little Big Shots" is described as a celebration of how resilient, funny and inspiring kids can be when we allow them to be unabashedly themselves. They may be little, but their hearts are big.
Watch Graham and "Little Big Shots" Sundays at 7 p.m. on WPTV.
