Man killed, woman critically injured in I-95 crash Friday night

April 25, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 3:14 PM

A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically injured after their vehicle was struck on I-95 Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old man was driving on I-95 South at 7:59 p.m. Friday just north of Palmetto Park Road, when he collided with a disabled vehicle on the west paved shoulder.

A passenger inside the disabled vehicle was ejected from the vehicle.

A pedestrian who was outside the vehicle was also struck and died from his injuries.

He is described as a 63-year-old man from Boca Raton.

The crash remains under investigation.

