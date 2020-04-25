Man killed, woman critically injured in I-95 crash Friday night

A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically injured after their vehicle was struck on I-95 Friday night.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old man was driving on I-95 South at 7:59 p.m. Friday just north of Palmetto Park Road, when he collided with a disabled vehicle on the west paved shoulder.
A passenger inside the disabled vehicle was ejected from the vehicle.
A pedestrian who was outside the vehicle was also struck and died from his injuries.
He is described as a 63-year-old man from Boca Raton.
The crash remains under investigation.
