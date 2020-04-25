320,000 people have tested for coronavirus in Fla.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that 320,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Florida.
"As many of you know, there was not very testing going on anywhere in the country just two months ago," DeSantis said during a news conference at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.
DeSantis said the percentage of people who have tested positive is declining.
"So that's a good sign that things are going in a good direction," he said.
DeSantis also said Florida has sent "millions of masks" to nursing homes to help prevent the spread of the virus among the most vulnerable.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound | We're Open South Florida
The governor's announcement comes one day after he said he's directed pharmacists in Florida to administer coronavirus tests .
"We think that that could be a convenient way to have additional access to testing," DeSantis said.
He said Florida will get the next shipment of antibody tests May 1.
Scripps Only Content 2020