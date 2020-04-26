49ers fill needs, Packers fall short on draft weekend

Minnesota’s needs were clear after trading star receiver Stefon Diggs and losing cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. They managed to fill them despite trading down a couple of times in the draft and ended up taking 15 players and acquiring two mid-round picks in 2021. The highlights of this class are first-round receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney. They added another promising cornerback in Cameron Dantzler in the third round, a good coverage linebacker in fourth-rounder Troy Dye. Second-round offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland also provides good value and could be a starter by 2021.