Caring for a newborn during the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Saltz, known as Dr. Sam in her practice, says as a parent there are tough choices you have to make. She says, "your number one responsibility as a parent, more so than anything, is to protect your child and unfortunately in a pandemic we have that same responsibility to a different degree than we normally do. So we want to be safe, we want to follow the guidelines and even if other people may not be receptive to you saying 'it's really not okay for you to see the newborn,' ultimately your job is to protect your child and keep your child safe."