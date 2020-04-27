City of Delray Beach announces gradual reopening of city parks, golf courses

The City of Delray Beach announced Monday that it will beging a phased, gradual reopening of the city's parks and golf courses.
The reopening will be effective on Wednesday, April 29.
According to the city's news release, the CDC and Florida Health Department guidelines will remain in effect, including the use of face masks and practicing social distancing. Police, park rangers and designated staff will patrol and monitor the area to ensure physical distancing guidelines.
The city said open facilities will be clean and sanitized and restroom availability may be limited.
The park hours will be from sunrise to sunset and trails and jogging paths are only open for walking, running, strolling, biking and equestrian riding.
Fishing, kayaking/cannoning, and fresh water boat ramps are permitted as long as social distancing and CDC guidelines are practiced, said the release.
Recreational programming, organized sports or activities are prohibited.
The city's beaches will remain closed until further notice.
To learn more about the status of other recreational activities, including boating, golf and tennis courts, click here .
