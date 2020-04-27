City of Riviera Beach handing out face masks to residents

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Riviera Beach will give away face masks to residents again on Monday.
The city will hand out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Walk and Wells Recreation Center.
People waited in their vehicles, showed their driver's license to prove residency, and received 5 free masks on Sunday.
City Manager Jonathan Evans said, “This is great and this shows about the importance of working together as a community. Some things that are outside of our normal scopes and responsibilities. Nobody planned for this but as a community we are resilient and we are going to bounce back and we are going to help our residents bounce back with us.”
The city is handing out a total of 3,000 face masks to residents.
