City of Riviera Beach handing out face masks to residents
By Jason Davis , Victoria Lewis | April 27, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 9:59 AM

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Riviera Beach will give away face masks to residents again on Monday.

The city will hand out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ocean Walk and Wells Recreation Center.

People waited in their vehicles, showed their driver's license to prove residency, and received 5 free masks on Sunday.

City Manager Jonathan Evans said, “This is great and this shows about the importance of working together as a community. Some things that are outside of our normal scopes and responsibilities. Nobody planned for this but as a community we are resilient and we are going to bounce back and we are going to help our residents bounce back with us.”

The city is handing out a total of 3,000 face masks to residents.

