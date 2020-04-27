Coronavirus testing site in West Palm Beach damaged by storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The coronavirus testing site located at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches was damaged during the heavy thunderstorms that passed over South Florida on Sunday.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is asking all patients who scheduled testing appointments between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday to arrive at the test site any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. instead.
This will allow time in the morning for staff to prepare the drive-thru site.
The test site is located at 5444 Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.
