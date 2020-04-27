Delray nonprofit collecting digital devices for students

The Milagro Center in Delray Beach continues to carry out its mission to ensure students in vulnerable communities have access to quality art and academic programs.
Since the coronavirus outbreak gripped the nation in March, the non-profit organization has been in overdrive to provide academic support, cultural arts materials and food assistance to Delray Beach’s underserved and economically challenged children and teens.
Public schools in Palm Beach County closed amid COVID-19 concerns on March 13. Since then, the school district distributed more than 62,000 digital devices to students who stated that they did not have digital technology at home.
Distance learning, which includes digital and televised instruction, began on March 30.
However families only receive one device, so siblings may not get as much computer time as they need if they have to share.
The Milagro Center has called on the community to help bridge the digital divide for students in its after school program.
Through a partnership with the Delray Beach Public Library, the Milagro Center was able to secure 16 laptops for participating families in its after school programs.
“This was truly a game changer, particularly for families with multiple children. Now, our students can keep up with their peers,” said Barbara Stark, president of the Milagro Center. “As schools remain closed and we head into summer, it will continue to help our students stay on track and connected. The evidence can be found in the multitude of ways the parents expressed their gratitude during distribution, knowing their kids would be able to keep up with school successfully.”
The center continues to assist families by partnering with Hospitality Helping Hands and Living Hungry to provide 100 hot meals, three days a week.
The Milagro Center is accepting donations of gently-used devices so students can stay on track with their studies.
The Palm Beach County School District also announced that gently-used devices can be donated at any Palm Beach County Office Depot location.
The public is asked to only donate devices that are on the approved list, indicated below:
- Dell Chromebook (4G memory/32 G hard drive minimum)
- Dell Windows Desktop/Laptop (4G memory/128G hard drive minimum)
- Microsoft Surface Pro (4G memory/128 G hard drive minimum)
- Apple Laptop (2013 or later with 4G/256G drive minimum)
- iPad (5th generation or higher, 32G and above)
