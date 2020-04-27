Need for in-person tutors grows amid coronavirus

Distance learning, while being touted as a success, has resulted in a demand for tutors. In fact, one South Florida company has recently hired 77 tutors and plans to hire more.
Tessa Jacobson is busier than ever making house calls. She’s preparing for another one-hour Algebra session with a teen stressed about finals.
Jacobson is a tutor and Nova Southeastern University graduate student
“Some kids need more hands-on attention,” said Jacobson. “Not being in the classroom means more kids aren’t getting that individualized attention.”
It’s the level of attention that ninth-grade student Rebecca Pierce said she needs particularly for Algebra.
“I’ve never been really good at math and I have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and that actually made it a bit harder,” she said.
Judging by the number of tutoring jobs exploding online, the demand is increasing.
”The benefit of being there in person is that it makes it much easier for them to learn,” said Evan Weisberg, Tutors Who Care CEO.
Weisberg, a Florida Atlantic University alum with over a decade of tutoring experience, says his company only does virtual tutoring by request. He prefers in-person for results.
Tutors Who Care offers special needs tutoring, home schooling and SAT/ACT prep. One of the company’s core value’s is their “personalized approach” which has actually grown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The majority of tutors will have no problem finding that work,” he said.
As for the success rate, Pierce is already up two letter grades and feeling less pressure heading into finals week.
“Without my tutor, I’d probably be failing the final,” she said.
Tutors Who Care plans to hire approximately 40 new tutors. The company’s CEO says the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program will also increase the need for more tutors this summer and into the 2020-21 school year.
The company also will expand to Jacksonville and Tallahassee within the next six months. You can find more here.
