Facebook group helps keep local business alive

A South Florida Facebook group is helping keep restaurants open during this difficult time.
FOX 29 first told you about “The Socially Distanced Supper Club” in March. The group was created in Delray Beach to help promote local restaurants. Each day the group will feature a restaurant to visit.
The supper club has expanded groups outside of Delray and has more than 10,000 members.
Last week the owner of Papas Tapas in Delray Beach posted this in the Facebook group, “Last night we were one of the featured restaurants on here and we did 63 covers. Now compared to the much bigger numbers we have done the last couple of weeks this may not seem like a lot .......BUT IT IS!!!! It’s 63 covers that we wouldn’t have had without this forum!!”
Rosa Madrigal goes onto say they were able to employ their wait staff with reduced hours with the help of the Facebook group’s businesses.
“But being able to bring back all of our kitchen staff is not possible right now. I lose sleep over that! Because for small businesses they aren’t just our employees, but are a part of our family,” wrote Madrigal.
The Facebook group has countless posts from other local restaurants thanking people for support.
