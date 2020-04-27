'Fauci socks' create booming business for Treasure Coast family

A Treasure Coast family said their business is booming, and one product in particular is in high demand.
The business, Custom Face Designs , takes faces of people or pets and prints them onto fabric socks, shirts, blankets and pillows.
J.R., Gemma and Jermaine work as a family full-time from their Treasure Coast home making customized socks and t-shirts. Recently, their Dr. Anthony Fauci-themed socks and t-shirts have been a huge hit.
The doctor, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a frequent participant at the president's Coronavirus Task Force news conferences.
"I think we we were the first to put them up, just because we think he’s great. The next thing you know everybody has them,” said the owners of Custom Face Designs.
The owners said they have sold about 2,000 pairs of Fauci socks and 50 shirts. They’ve also sold some pairs of socks with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's face on them.
Business has been so busy, they said they haven’t stopped working this last month.
One creative order asked for Fauci’s face on Superman’s body.
The family says they have sent Fauci a pair of socks with his own face them. They have not yet heard back, but they laugh and say they know he’s a very busy man right now.
The family is also encouraging people who are going through changes with their jobs and lifestyle. They say six years ago the business was a side job, but they loved it so much and it became so successful, they jumped in.
“Don’t be afraid. Go for it," they said.
