Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees. The person says the Saints and Winston are in “advanced” talks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing. Winston passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns last season but also threw 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay has replaced Winston with ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady. Meanwhile, the Saints says reserve QB Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a high school football star who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday night. Orlando police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m. The senior wide receiver planned to play for Louisville next season. As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game. In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other "young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”
MIAMI (AP) — Safety Kavon Frazier, who missed most of last season with a pectoral injury, has signed with the Miami Dolphins. Frazier was limited to four games in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys before going on injured reserve. In four seasons with Dallas, he played 44 games, starting twice, and also contributed on special teams. Frazier becomes the 11th free agent to join the Dolphins this offseason. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Central Michigan.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the right calls, Tom Brady was a big winner in the NFL draft. The Bucs bolstered protection for the six-time Super Bowl champion, acquired a ball-hawking safety to improve an ascending defense, and even added a couple of more playmakers to an already potent offense. The team believes Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson are capable of contributing as rookies. The team was already basking in the glow of signing Brady and trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins this week have added 11 draft picks, including a potential franchise quarterback, and a veteran running back. Even so, they may still be at least a year away from playoff contention. That’s partly because last season’s team was so bereft of talent, and partly because of the type of players Miami drafted, especially with the top two picks. Neither is likely to start when the 2020 season begins. That includes No. 5 overall choice Tua Tagovailoa, who is still recovering from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November.
UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars put more emphasis on character during the NFL draft. The team chose a number of team captains in hopes they will lead to an improved culture — and more wins. Jaguars fans have seen it before, though, so they have to be skeptical. Former general manager Gene Smith took a similar approach between 2009 and 2012, placing a premium on integrity. Jacksonville failed to finish above .500 in any of those years. General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone hope to have better results.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition. Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters. Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Newman said Sunday on Fox Sports he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track. NASCAR says Newman still must be medically cleared.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guards Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann are declaring for the NBA draft while keeping open the option of returning to school. The Gators made the announcement on the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures. Nembhard hired an NCAA-certified agent so he can retain his college eligibility. He also declared for the draft last year and eventually returned to Florida after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine. The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20. Mann, a freshman, averaged 5.3 points off the bench.